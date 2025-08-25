Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,257,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,861 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock valued at $448,881,884 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $109.32 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

