Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 10,282.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,831 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $44.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $186,841.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 425,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,366.02. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $1,196,634.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,370,190 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,265.40. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab



Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.



