Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,371 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 810,894 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rocket Lab worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 530,230 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,900. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

