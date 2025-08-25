Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. $BWMN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,856.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 100,080.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,489.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,024 shares of company stock worth $162,514. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bowman Consulting Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWMN. Zacks Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

