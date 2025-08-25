Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,757 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

UCB opened at $32.8090 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.United Community Banks’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

