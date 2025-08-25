Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stake in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in MKS by 1,330.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MKS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MKS Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. MKS Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $125.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

