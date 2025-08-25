Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UA opened at $5.0350 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

