Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,774 Shares of TriCo Bancshares $TCBK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.