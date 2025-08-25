Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 151,134 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 151,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.46. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This trade represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $10.35 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

