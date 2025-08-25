Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 196,513 Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,905 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 196,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $11.7650 on Monday. HudBay Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.