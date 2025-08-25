Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 596 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 27,856.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $31,204.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $202,357.94. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $64,832.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,410.51. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,955 shares of company stock worth $251,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 3.6%

USPH opened at $87.5170 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $197.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.