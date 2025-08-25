Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.2590 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of $178.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

CARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

