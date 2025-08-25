Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $32,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $58.9870 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 168.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. UBS Group cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

