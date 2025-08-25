Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.39% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $76,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after acquiring an additional 603,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 207,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 902,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.9080 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

