SEI Investments Company $SEIC Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $81,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,325,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 756,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $51,773,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $5,573,099.28. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,937,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,410.96. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $90.15 on Monday. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

