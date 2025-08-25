Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares $EURL

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $440,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $37.34.

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (EURL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides 3X daily levered exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed Europe. EURL was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

