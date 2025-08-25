Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $87,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $197.0470 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.26. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.