SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4,583.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,492,000 after purchasing an additional 481,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.