Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) & Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Head-To-Head Review

Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Becton, Dickinson and Company”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company $20.18 billion 2.83 $1.71 billion $5.56 35.88

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Spotlight Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spotlight Innovation and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 7 4 0 2.36

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus price target of $211.4444, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.51% 16.23% 7.46%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Spotlight Innovation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

