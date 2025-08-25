SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,058 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,038,000 after buying an additional 780,616 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,135.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 707,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 649,864 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,869,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after acquiring an additional 431,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $90.20 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

