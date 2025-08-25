Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,188,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $80,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $16.7850 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,094.67 billion. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMFG. Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

