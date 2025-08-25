Swiss National Bank Has $1.50 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.5680 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.