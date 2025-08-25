Swiss National Bank Has $1.54 Million Stake in NextNav Inc. $NN

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NextNav were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NN. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NextNav by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,732,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 715,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextNav to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,289,661.90. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextNav Price Performance

NextNav stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.04. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

