Swiss National Bank Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after purchasing an additional 262,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after buying an additional 467,988 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,144,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 346,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 34,800 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $1,925,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,943.24. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $119,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,441. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,622 shares of company stock worth $7,866,795. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Disc Medicine stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRON. Truist Financial began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.