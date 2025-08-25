Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

