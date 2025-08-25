Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,640. The trade was a 15.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $152,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,653.55. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $731,804. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $132.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $136.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

