Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in SkyWest by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 83.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,666.53. This trade represents a 26.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $2,018,667.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,436.82. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,186 shares of company stock worth $15,434,918 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKYW opened at $119.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

