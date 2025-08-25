Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Canada raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Teck Resources Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE TECK opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.