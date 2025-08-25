The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3,309.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.1250 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $359.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

