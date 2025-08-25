Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP Stock Position Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,258.95. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $361,430. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Trupanion Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

