Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.92, for a total transaction of $703,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,094.72. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,769 shares of company stock worth $12,134,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $560.5330 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $575.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.