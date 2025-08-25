Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Stake Reduced by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,305 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $131,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,056.52. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $86,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,645.70. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

