UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of UP Fintech worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,657,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,018 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Stock Up 13.2%

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. Wall Street Zen downgraded UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

