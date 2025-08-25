Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Financial Review

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 2 0 2.50 Verra Mobility 0 1 3 1 3.00

VTEX currently has a consensus target price of $7.8250, suggesting a potential upside of 87.43%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $27.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given VTEX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

63.7% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $226.71 million 3.37 $12.00 million $0.08 52.19 Verra Mobility $879.21 million 4.63 $31.45 million $0.24 106.42

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

VTEX has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX 5.80% 5.27% 3.66% Verra Mobility 4.30% 55.14% 11.37%

Verra Mobility beats VTEX on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. Verra Mobility Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

