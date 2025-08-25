Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Watsco by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $414.7760 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.73 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

