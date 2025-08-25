Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 15,412 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $33,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Global-e Online Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -195.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.Global-e Online’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

