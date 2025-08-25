Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 25,806 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.1%

CAT stock opened at $435.0040 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.