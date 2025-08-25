Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 507,540 Shares of Innodata Inc. $INOD

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 793,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 507,540 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Innodata were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Motco bought a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Innodata by 180.5% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

