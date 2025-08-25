Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 582,622 Shares of Aegon NV $AEG

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,801,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,622 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 526.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEG opened at $7.9450 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. Aegon NV has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 420.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Aegon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEG. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

