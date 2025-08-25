Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of American Water Works worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.9580 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.36. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.