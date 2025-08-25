Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 128,322 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.9770 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 and have sold 35,915 shares worth $3,545,300. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.