Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,541,183 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PRFree Report) by 236.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Permian Resources worth $30,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,676,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,525,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,276,000 after buying an additional 2,286,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,620,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,695,000 after buying an additional 1,647,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PR. Bank of America increased their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

PR stock opened at $13.7550 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

