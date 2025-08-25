Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 16,327 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.65% of SPS Commerce worth $32,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC opened at $115.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $203.86.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

