Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 496,866 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,866 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.87% of Ichor worth $37,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ichor by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ichor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after buying an additional 111,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

ICHR opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.22. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $623.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The firm had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,540. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $997,982.93. This represents a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

