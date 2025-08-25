Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 5,875 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $32,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 111.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 170.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $434.6670 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

