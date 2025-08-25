Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in 1st Source Corporation $SRCE

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,914 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,883,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 52,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 196,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $64.07 on Monday. 1st Source Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%.The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1st Source presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

