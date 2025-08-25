Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $54.0510 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

