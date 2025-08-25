Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $28,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Baird R W upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $221.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

