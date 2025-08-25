Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 474,025 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $34,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $62.9950 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

