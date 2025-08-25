Wellington Management Group LLP Has $26.96 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ATI were worth $26,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,128,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

NYSE ATI opened at $73.6820 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at $22,886,127.08. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,399. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

